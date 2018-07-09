A helicopter crashed into a housing complex near the William & Mary university in Williamsburg Va., Sunday, touching off a fire and leaving at least one person dead, authorities said.

The FAA said only the pilot was on board the helicopter when it crashed into a townhouse complex about 5 p.m.

According to the Virginia State Police, there was “one confirmed fatality.” The police said a variety of agencies went to the scene for search and recovery efforts.

In a Twitter message, the FAA described the helicopter as an R44. On its website, the Robinson Helicopter Co., said its R44 models are “high performing, reliable and easy to maintain.” They have two-bladed rotors and a gross weight of 2500 pounds, it said.