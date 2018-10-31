One person was found dead Wednesday after a fire at an apartment house in Northeast Washington for senior citizens, officials said. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

One person died Wednesday evening in a fire in Northeast Washington at a high rise apartment house for senior citizens, a D.C. fire department spokesman said.

The fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. in a first floor apartment in the building in the 3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive NE, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

Several people were being assessed at the scene for possible injuries, Maggiolo said.

The victim was not immediately identified, and no age was available. However, Maggiolo said firefighters thought the victim was an occupant of the apartment where the fire broke out. The cause of the fire was being investigated Tuesday evening, Maggiolo said.

The fire was confined to the apartment where it broke out; some residents of other apartments were evacuated and others sheltered in place.