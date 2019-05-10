Police are invesigating a fatal crash in the Lorton, Va., area. (Fairfax County Police)

A driver has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Fairfax County, officials said.

The incident happened late Thursday night at the northbound side of Ox Road between Hooes and Lorton roads in the Lorton area.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital, and one person died. The other driver suffered suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fairfax County Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the driver’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family members.

