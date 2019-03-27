One person died in a two-car crash late Tuesday in the southern part of Prince George’s. (Prince George’s County police photo)

One person was killed late Tuesday in a car crash in southern Prince George’s County, the police said.

The two-car crash occurred about 10 p.m. on Brandywine Road in the Brandywine area , according to the police. The crash occurred between Lee Acres Drive and Gibbons Church Road.

One of the drivers died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital, according to the police.

In the area of the crash, Brandywine Road (Route 381( carries one lane of traffic in each direction through a relatively rural part of the county.

Authorities said early Tuesday that they were trying to identify the drivers and determine the cause of the crash.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news