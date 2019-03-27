One person was killed late Tuesday in a car crash in southern Prince George’s County, the police said.
The two-car crash occurred about 10 p.m. on Brandywine Road in the Brandywine area , according to the police. The crash occurred between Lee Acres Drive and Gibbons Church Road.
One of the drivers died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital, according to the police.
In the area of the crash, Brandywine Road (Route 381( carries one lane of traffic in each direction through a relatively rural part of the county.
Authorities said early Tuesday that they were trying to identify the drivers and determine the cause of the crash.
