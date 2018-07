A woman was killed Monday night in Fairfax County when a tree fell onto a house, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. in the 5900 block of Burnside Landing Drive, in the Burke area, according to Deputy fire chief Paul Ruwe.



Recent heavy rains have loosened the roots of many trees here.

A resident of the area said she understood that the tree, came down onto a second-floor bedroom.