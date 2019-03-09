One person was found dead after a house fire in t he McLean area Saturday, Fairfax County fire officials said. (Photo from Fairfax County fire and rescue, courtesy of Arlington fire department)

One person was found dead after a house fire in the McLean area of Fairfax County, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the 1400 block of Brookhaven Drive, the county fire and rescue department said.

The cause of death was to be determined by an autopsy, officials said.

No identification or other details were available. However, while fighting the fire, officials said they learned that an occupant of the house was unaccounted for.

The house was on a narrow street of single family homes on wooded lots. It is about one mile east of the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Old Dominion Drive, and just south of Pimmit Bend Park.



