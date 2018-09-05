About 100 firefighters battled a blaze at a large home in Bethesda, Md. No one was home at the time. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire)

About 100 firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday morning in Bethesda, Md., at a large home that was under renovation.

There were no major injuries but one firefighter suffered dehydration.

The fire broke out at the two-story, single family home in the 6900 block of Whittier Boulevard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and some area roads were closed as crews were on the scene in the morning hours. The damage was estimated to be about $1 million.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said firefighters were worried at first that someone was trapped inside the house when they arrived at the fire and saw a car in the driveway. But firefighters did a search of the home and found no one, and neighbors told them that the homeowners were staying somewhere else as the home was undergoing a renovation.