After a little more than a day of deliberations, a D.C. jury on Monday acquitted a man who had been accused of conspiring to riot during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Casey Webber, 29, of the District was found not guilty of all six charges he faced, including rioting and conspiracy.

The jury in Judge Kimberley Knowles’s courtroom continued to deliberate Monday on charges against Webber’s three co-defendants: Seth Cadman, 27, of Virginia Beach, Michael Basillas, 32, of New York and Anthony Felice, 26, of Wilmington Beach, N.C.

The two-week trial in D.C. Superior Court is the second involving defendants charged in connection with protests on Jan. 20, 2017, that turned destructive.

The first trial late last year resulted in not-guilty verdicts for all six co-defendants after jurors determined there was no evidence the six were personally involved in the vandalism.

In all, 234 people were charged in connection with the Inauguration Day disturbance that stretched over 16 downtown Washington blocks and resulted in smashed windows and other property damage. Prosecutors have dropped more than 150 of those cases — including some dismissed last week after a judge found that the U.S. attorney’s office failed to turn over some video evidence to the defense.



Police in riot gear contain a group of protesters at 12th and L streets NW in the District on Inauguration Day 2017. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Authorities say the group used “black bloc” tactics, wearing dark clothing and hiding their faces by wearing masks and goggles. Defense attorneys have argued that most people who joined protests that day were demonstrating legally and that only a small group peeled off to vandalize.

In the trial in Knowles’s courtroom, prosecutors told jurors in their opening statements that the evidence against Webber was different from that against the other defendants: They said they would use social media messages to argue Webber took part in a conspiracy to plan and carry out the riots. They argued they had video and photographs that showed Cadman, Basillas and Felice breaking windows and destroying property.

Webber’s attorney, April Downs, argued the messages showed only that Webber planned to attend a protest of the inauguration.

The verdict, Downs said, was “only fair” and proved that her client had nothing to do with the riots. “There no evidence to support these charges against him,” Downs said.

Attorneys for Cadman, Basillas and Felice argued the images used by prosecutors, which included police body-camera footage, was blurry and that the people in the images were not clearly recognizable. They argued the men seen in the videos smashing glass were not their clients.