One person was injured and two houses were damaged late Friday afternoon in a fire in Frederick, Md., the Frederick County fire department said.
The fire, which broke out around 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Carrington Way, was apparently set off by a grill, the fire department said.
Two townhouses had fire and water damage, and seven people were displaced, the department said.
