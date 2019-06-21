One person was injured and seven were displaced when fire damaged two townhouses on June 21, 2019, in Frederick, Md., authorities said. (Frederick County fire department)

One person was injured and two houses were damaged late Friday afternoon in a fire in Frederick, Md., the Frederick County fire department said.

The fire, which broke out around 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Carrington Way, was apparently set off by a grill, the fire department said.

Two townhouses had fire and water damage, and seven people were displaced, the department said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news