One person was killed and three were injured in a car crash Sunday night in Prince William County, the police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Bristow Road, near Milford Road, the police said.

The three who were injured all appeared to be in serious condition, according to the police. They were flown to hospitals for treatment.

Names were not available and no cause was known.

The scene was southwest of Manassas, and near the tracks used by VRE trains.