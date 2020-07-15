By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 15, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDTOne person was killed Tuesday evening in a car crash in the Great Falls area of Fairfax County, county police said.The two-car crash occurred around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Walker Road, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAdditional details were not immediately available.The site is near a curve in the two-lane road, about one-half mile north of Georgetown Pike. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.