A man was fatally shot early Monday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Police responded at about 1:44 a.m. to the 2400 block of Skyland Place SE, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence.

He was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts failed, police said. They did not immediately identify the victim.

The shooting was among three violent incidents Sunday evening into Monday in the District.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3500 block of 11th Street NW. There, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report. A witness saw a suspect flee the scene, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital.

D.C. police said in a report that at about 11 p.m. Sunday officers were called to the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue NE for a report of a stabbing. They found several individuals standing in the street, including a man with injuries who “appeared to be in a state of panic,” according to the report.

The man said he had been stabbed multiple times after an altercation at the Valero gas station in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue NE, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital.