One man was killed and two others wounded Monday when a gunman opened fire outside a bodega in Northeast Washington, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. in front of Langdon Park Grocery Store in the 2400 block of Franklin Street, in the Langdon neighborhood, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a wounded man on the street in front of the store. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities said his identity was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The homicide was the city’s fifth of the new year.

Two other victims later showed up on their own at hospitals, police said. Their wounds were described as non-life-threatening.

Police are searching for the gunman. The motive for the attack is under investigation, said police Cmdr. William Fitzgerald, head of the department’s Fifth District.

He said officers in recent months have targeted the area around the grocery story for increased anti-drug enforcement and have made several arrests for alleged drug dealing and possession.