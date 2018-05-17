A man suffered critical injuries in an electrical fire early Thursday at a rowhouse in Northeast Washington, officials said.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story rowhouse in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE. D.C. Fire crews found the man standing outside, near the rear of the house. He was transported to a hospital, according to Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire department.

Fire officials said they believe the man, who is a senior citizen, got himself out of the burning home.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental in nature and “electrical in origin,” according to D.C. fire officials. A damaged smoke detector that was found on the first floor is being sent to a lab to figure out if it is operative, according to D.C. Fire.

Officials said no smoke alarms were found on the second floor of the home.