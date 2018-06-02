One man is dead and another is in critical condition after they both were found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in Prince George’s County early Saturday, police said.

Prince George’s County police went to the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive in Camp Springs, Md., at about 12:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, police said, they found two men, both with gunshot wounds to the upper body, in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. His injuries appeared so far to be non-life-threatening, said Cpl. Lamar Robinson, public information officer for the department.

Neither man’s name has been released, and police said the investigation is continuing.