A 27-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody after a domestic incident that authorities are saying was a homicide in Northern Virginia.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Charing Cross Road in the McLean area. The victim’s name was not released, pending the notification of his relatives.

Fairfax County Police said the man was taken to an area hospital with a stab wound and was pronounced dead. Officials said they are still trying to identify the suspect, who did not have identification on him at the time he was taken into custody.

Police said both men lived in the apartment, along with three children and other adults. Authorities said it was not immediately known whether the children or others witnessed the incident.

Lt. Eric Ivancic with the Fairfax County Police Department said that when police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect in front of the apartment with a knife. He said there was “some kind of altercation between the two” but did not disclose what it involved.