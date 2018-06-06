One man was fatally shot and another was wounded in two separate incidents in the Southeast area of the District, officials said.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his relatives.

He was shot around 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of 6th Street SE.

The other shooting incident happened just before midnight in the 400 block of Atlantic Street SE. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

For the District, the violence comes after a slew of recent incidents. So far this year, the D.C. region has had 119 homicides, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 64 have been in the District, including 34 in Southeast.