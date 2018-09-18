A man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Greenbelt, Md., officials said.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hanover Parkway, a few blocks from the Capital Beltway.

When officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said detectives are searching for a suspect or suspects and a motive. A cash reward is being offered and anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

The D.C. region has seen 195 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 44 have been in Prince George’s County.