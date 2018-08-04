One man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Montgomery County Saturday and another was found wounded in the same vehicle, police said. (Clarence Williams/ The Washington Post)

One man was found fatally shot Saturday in a car in Montgomery County and a second man was found wounded in the same vehicle, county police said.

The men were found about 4:30 p.m.in a parking lot on Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue. A gun was found in the vehicle. Few details were available but police said they were not looking for anyone in connection with the shooting.

The men were described only as “older.” Neither of the two was identified and no information was available about any relationship between them. Police were continuing to investigate Saturday evening.