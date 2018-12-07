By Peter Hermann and
Peter Hermann
Reporter covering crime, specifically the D.C. police department
Clarence Williams
Clarence Williams
Local reporter covering crime, breaking news, and public safety issues

One man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Southeast Washington, and two teenagers were shot and critically wounded in a separate incident later that night, also in Southeast, according to D.C. police.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of Croffut Place SE, in the Greenway neighborhood off Minnesota Avenue and south of East Capitol Street.

Police responded to a call for a shooting and found a man shot several times. He died later at a hospital. Officials have not been able to identify the victim.

The fatal shooting brings the total number of homicides this year in the District to 153, compared with 107 at this time in 2017.

About 8:45 p.m., two teens, ages 17 and 19, were shot in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, near Malcolm X Avenue, and on a busy commercial strip of store fronts, a gas station and a park. It is located near Congress Heights, about five miles from where the afternoon shooting occurred on Croffut Place.

A police report said a gunman fired five to six shots into a group of juveniles, hitting one in the back of the head and another in the chest. Police said both teens survived and were listed in critical condition at a hospital.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene because of the severity of the injuries. No arrest has been made in either case.