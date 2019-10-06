One man is dead and another is in police custody after a fight regarding a “towing dispute” in College Park early Sunday, police said.



Prince George’s County police arrived at the scene in the 5100 block of College Ave. around 1:55 a.m. and found the two men in a “physical struggle,” according to a police department tweet.

The officers separated the two men; one was unresponsive. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and the man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police. Neither man was identified.

Detectives are investigating what caused the altercation. No other information was immediately available.