A 25-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night in Northeast Washington and a second man was wounded in the same incident, D.C. police said Sunday.

The dead man, Jonathan Hernandez of Southeast, was found in the 100 block of T Street NE, by officers responding to a report of gunshots shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said in a statement. The second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of Friday, before Hernandez was killed, there had been 58 homicides in the District this year compared with 57 as of the same day in 2018, according to police data.