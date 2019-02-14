One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Northeast Washington.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Hamlin Street NE. Few details were immediately available.

The identity of the man who died has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

D.C. police said the other victim is “conscious and breathing.”

The D.C. region has had 36 homicides so far this year. Of those, 21 have been in the District. That is compared to 14 at this time last year.

Last year, homicides saw an uptick in the District as shootings become more lethal, police said.

