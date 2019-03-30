A total of 322 burglaries have been reported in the District this year, official figures show, and according to police, one person has committed about one out of every 15.

In a Friday statement, police said they have linked one man to 21 burglaries of businesses, almost all in Northwest Washington, usually after midnight and before dawn.

In almost all cases, police said, cash was taken.

So far this year, police have linked clusters of burglaries to one person, but the number in the clusters never approached 21.

Police said the first of the 21 occurred Jan. 1 in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW. Two more followed on Wisconsin in Georgetown, on Jan. 6 and Jan 7. according to police. They said the latest was Thursday in the 1700 block of Columbia Road NW.

Police said Richard Joseph Dorman, 59, of Germantown, Md., was arrested Friday and charged with 21 counts of second-degree burglary in the incidents.

