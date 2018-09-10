An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Southeast Washington, and another person was fatally stabbed in Northwest Washington, authorities said.

The first incident unfolded around 1:13 p.m. in the 2800 block of Stanton Road SE in the Barry Farm neighborhood.

D.C. police said they responded to the area for a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was identified as Taquan Pinkney of Southeast Washington. No arrests have been made, and police have not disclosed a motive.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone can call 202-727-9099.

Another person was fatally stabbed in Northwest Washington along 16th Street, police said.

There were few immediate details on the stabbing, and the person’s name was not released. The fatal stabbing was reported to police around 9:24 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of 16th Street NW.

D.C. police said on Twitter that one suspect is in custody but gave no further details.

The deaths come as the D.C. region has seen more than 180 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, more than 100 have been in the District, including 58 in Southeast Washington.