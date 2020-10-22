By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 22, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDTOne man is dead and another is in custody after an incident in Fairfax County.Local police said the slaying unfolded around 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of Watters Glen Court in the Falls Church area.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice said they believe it is a domestic-related incident and that there is no “apparent threat to public safety.”Tracking D.C.-area homicidesThe victim’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his relatives. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.