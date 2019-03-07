Police in Prince George’s County have arrested a man sought in the 2014 killing of a woman in Newark, who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, according to four federal and local law enforcement officials familiar with the case.

Those officials identified the suspect as Lamont Stephenson, who authorities said has relatives in Virginia and in two other southern states. The FBI had a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

On Twitter, the county police confirmed only that patrol officers had arrested one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives.

A spokeswoman for Prince George’s police declined to describe the circumstances of the arrest. The department plans a news conference for 5 p.m. Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the FBI’s office in Newark declined to comment. Officials from the Newark Police Department and the Essex County, N.J., prosecutor’s office could not immediately be reached.

The FBI said in a flier Stephenson was charged with an Oct. 17, 2014, homicide of a woman by New Jersey officials and was wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The FBI said on its flier that the woman’s dog also was killed in the attack.



Lamont Stephenson (FBI)

This is a developing story that will update.

