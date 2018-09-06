Two men — Tyrell McArthur and Rayshawn Williams — have been charged in the slaying of a 16-year-old in Maryland. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

Authorities said they arrested and charged a man in connection with the August killing of a teenager in Prince George’s County.

Tyrell McArthur, 22, of Temple Hills, Md., has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kevin Wilson Jr. of Silver Spring. McArthur is being held without bond, according to police.

He is one of three suspects believed to be involved, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Wilson was found Aug. 6 in a parking lot in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Police have said they were looking for Rayshawn Williams, 22, of no fixed address, in connection with Wilson’s death. Detectives have also been working to identify a third suspect in the case.

Officials said they have not yet determined a motive for the killing.