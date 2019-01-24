Police said these two-month-old pit bull puppies were stolen from a woman at gunpoint in Southeast Washington over the weekend. One was returned to its owner Wednesday and the other is still missing. (Courtesy of D.C. police)

One of two pit bull puppies that had been stolen earlier this week has been returned to its owner, authorities said, but they’re still looking for the other pup.

D.C. police said a gunman stole the two, 2-month-old pups from a woman around noon on Sunday as she took them out for a walk in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue in Southeast Washington.

The woman gave him the dogs, both male, and he fled into Capitol Heights, Md. Authorities said in a Twitter message on Wednesday that one of the stolen dogs has been returned to its owner but did not explain how.

The case remains under investigation.

Police said they are still looking for the second dog. One of the dogs had a black collar, and the other had a blue collar at the time of the incident.

Police described the suspect as being black with a dark complexion. He is in his 20s and stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 130 to 135 pounds with a skinny build and short hair. Police said he was wearing a black puffy coat, black knit hat and black sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.