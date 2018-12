A woman was fatally injured Tuesday night in a house fire on North Capitol Street NW, the D.C. fire department said.

The woman died after being extricated from a row house in the 1800 block of North Capitol, the fire department said.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the two-story house, according to the fire department.

No name or age for the woman was available.

No cause of the fire could be learned immediately.