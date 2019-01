A person died in a house fire in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Fire)

One person died Wednesday in a fire in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, officials said.

Officials arrived about 9:42 p.m. to find smoke at a one-story house in the 7700 block of Schelhorn Road, Fairfax County Fire officials said.

Firefighters found one person inside who was dead. The person has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and an autopsy is being done, officials said.