A person was fatally shot Friday morning in Northeast Washington near the Rhode Island Metro station, officials said.

The person’s identity was not released, pending notification of family, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3:47 a.m. at the intersection of Adams and Fourth streets. D.C. police said they were looking for a silver sedan that’s suspected to be involved.

The slaying comes as the D.C. region has seen 149 homicides this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 80 have been in the District.