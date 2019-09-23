By 11 p.m., the fire was reported to be under control.
No further information was available about the person who died. All other occupants got out of the house before the firefighters arrived, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire was not reported.
The site is a residential street of one- and two-story houses just south of the Capital Beltway and about a half-mile west of Telegraph Road.
