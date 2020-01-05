By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJanuary 5, 2020 at 8:09 PM ESTOne person was shot Sunday evening in downtown Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.The male victim suffered a wound that did not appear life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said.It occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive, they said.The shooting did not appear random, police said.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy