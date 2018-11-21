A male was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday night and an unknown number of people received medical attention, during an incident when a vehicle hit a store at the Westfields Wheaton Plaza, Montgomery County officials said.

County police tweeted that one male was confirmed shot and was taken to a hospital.

Officials were investigating the incident in the 11160 block of Viers Mill Road at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store after a vehicle hit the building about 7 p.m.

Fire department medics evaluated multiple injured people, including several traumas, said spokesman Pete Piringer.

No further details were immediately released.