One person was killed and three people were injured when a car hit a tree in Fairfax County on Saturday, authorities said Sunday. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said Lauren Roucka, 27, of Woodbridge, was driving north on Telegraph Road near Beulah Street when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree just before 6 p.m.

Roucka was transported to a hospital where she later died. A front-seat passenger sustained life-threatening injuries, but was listed in stable condition Sunday. The two other passengers in the 2000 Dodge Neon suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are investigating why Roucka lost control of the vehicle. Telegraph Road was closed for several hours Saturday, but has reopened.