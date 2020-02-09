More than 60 firefighters arrived on the scene, he said.
The four people — including two teenagers — were transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, officials said. The driver of the other car, who was its only occupant, was pronounced dead, said officials, who have not released his name.
The fire in the carport was quickly controlled; its owners were not in the house.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. The intersection was closed for several hours Sunday morning but reopened by 8:30 a.m., authorities said.
ICYMI- Rt355 & Plummer Dr, 2-car collision @ intersection; 1 vehicle, driver only, w/ life-threatening traumatic inj; 1 vehicle w/ 4 occupants pushed into carport of nearby (unoccupied) house & caught fire. 4 occupants, some w/ traumatic inj; fire quickly controlled, no extension pic.twitter.com/Hhhc5BOEvf— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 9, 2020
