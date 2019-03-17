One person was killed early Sunday in a three-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, police said.

According to Maryland State Police, the victim was a passenger in a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 23-year-old Shaz-Dominique A. Holsey of Baltimore.

Police said Holsey was driving north on the parkway near West Nursery Road in Linthicum, just north of Baltimore-Washington International Airport at around 2:30 a.m., when his car rear-ended a 2017 Honda CR-V.

The force of the impact caused the Honda SUV to collide with the vehicle in front of it, forcing that car across three lanes of traffic, where it hit the median.

Police said the drivers of the Honda and the third car, a 32-year-old from Burtonsville and a 22-year-old from Reisterstown, each suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The passenger in Holsey’s car was ejected and died at the scene. Police have not identified the victim.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police have not decided if any of the drivers involved will face charges.