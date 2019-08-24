One person was killed in a multicar crash on Interstate 66 in the Centreville area Saturday morning, closing the Northern Virginia highway in both directions and clogging traffic for miles.

The fatal pileup happened about 10:55 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-66 before the exit for Route 28, according to Bill Delaney of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. He said eight to 10 vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer. Video from a nearby traffic camera captured at least one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The sequence of events was not immediately known. In addition to the deceased person, who was not identified, another person was flown out with life-threatening injuries, four people suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries and one person suffered a minor injury, Delaney said.

Virginia State Police were investigating the accident Saturday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes of I-66 reopened by 11:45 a.m., but the westbound lanes remained closed and officials expected that side of the highway to stay shut down for hours. Westbound drivers are being diverted onto Fairfax County Parkway.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news