Surveillance video from the facility in the 4800 block of Nicholson Court showed the burglar entering the lobby at 9:40 p.m., the police said in a statement released Friday.

Surveillance video also showed the burglar leaving the premises in a white sedan about 10:52 p.m., police said. In between, they said, the man broke the locks to 47 units and stole property from them, including a bicycle. In addition, police said, he rummaged through two vehicles.

The unknown burglar got into the premises through a security gate by following close behind a vehicle that had authorized access, police said.

The burglar then damaged the gate to allow himself to leave through it, police said.

No information was available immediately about the value of the property taken or how the locks were broken. Police asked to hear from anyone who had not yet reported losses.

