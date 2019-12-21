Committing almost four dozen burglaries in a single night might seem to be one of the more improbable and prolific acts in the annals of Washington-area crime, but an account released last week by the Montgomery County police makes it seem plausible.

On the night of Dec. 2, police said, the man got into a self-storage facility in the Kensington area of the county, and, once inside, carried out the “burglaries of 47 self-storage units.”

Surveillance video from the facility in the 4800 block of Nicholson Court showed the burglar entering the lobby at 9:40 p.m., the police said in a statement released Friday.

Surveillance video also showed the burglar leaving the premises in a white sedan about 10:52 p.m., police said. In between, they said, the man broke the locks to 47 units and stole property from them, including a bicycle. In addition, police said, he rummaged through two vehicles.

The unknown burglar got into the premises through a security gate by following close behind a vehicle that had authorized access, police said.

The burglar then damaged the gate to allow himself to leave through it, police said.

No information was available immediately about the value of the property taken or how the locks were broken. Police asked to hear from anyone who had not yet reported losses.