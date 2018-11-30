Update – Brigadier Pl., Damascus, vehicle crash into three-story garden style apartment, several injuries, at least one serious, building inspector on scene, building evacuated pic.twitter.com/LqzVFji38G — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 30, 2018

Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into an apartment in Montgomery County on Friday, authorities said.

At around 4:40 p.m., Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that a vehicle had crashed into a three-story garden apartment in the 26000 block of Brigadier Place in Damascus, Md.

Piringer said two people in the building and the driver of the vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, and one family was displaced.

No information about the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.