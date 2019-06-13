A view of the vehicle used by burglars to ram the front of a gun store in Rockville, Md. (Montgomery County Police)

A man who allegedly broke into a gun shop in Rockville, Md., early Thursday was fatally shot by a police officer in Montgomery County, and authorities are looking for four other men suspected of taking part in the break-in.

The incident happened around 2:35 a.m. at a shop in the 1500 block of Randolph Road near Loehmann’s Plaza, according to Montgomery County Police.

Authorities said the suspects fled and hit a police cruiser. One of the men was shot by a police officer.

Capt. Tom Jordan, a spokesman for the department, said an initial investigation found that the suspects came in two vehicles to the store. They used one of the vehicles to ram the front of the gun shop and the other vehicle as a getaway car.

When the men fled, they ran into a police cruiser less than a half mile from the scene, police said. Authorities said they found three weapons outside of the vehicles.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per the department’s policy.

Some roads in the area are closed in the morning hours as police are on the scene.

Marcus Jones, the interim police chief in Montgomery, warned residents in the area to watch out for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and to use caution.

“Be on the lookout for anything that just doesn’t look right.”

This story will be updated.

