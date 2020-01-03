When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from all three levels of the garden-style apartment building. Three citizens were rescued from a balcony and four others from inside their homes.

Officials said one person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Two other people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Twelve people, including four juveniles, along with two cats and a dog have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

