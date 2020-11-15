By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 15, 2020 at 8:43 PM ESTOne person was wounded Sunday night in what the Prince George’s County police described as an “officer -involved shooting.”The person who was shot was in serious but stable condition with what police described as non-life-threatening wounds.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightThe officer was not injured, the police said.Additional details were not available immediately. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.