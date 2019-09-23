Police received a call just before 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots. According to a police report, when officers arrived to the 1300 block of Morris Road, a few blocks from the Anacostia Metro station, they found a young man lying in front of a home with a “gunshot wound to the head.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another juvenile was shot in the right hand and another one was shot in the foot. They were taken to hospitals and their conditions were not available Monday morning.

The D.C. region has had 216 homicides so far this year. More than 120 have been in the District.

