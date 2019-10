A 17-year-old District teenager was charged with murder after D.C. police said he drove away from a fatal crash that killed another teenager Thursday morning as she walked across East Capitol Street.

Investigators said that a gray sedan struck Amoni Richardson, 15, of Southeast, as she walked in the 3900 block of East Capitol Street about 9:30 a.m. Amoni was hit by the car as she crossed outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.