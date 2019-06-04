One person was extricated in “very critical” condition on Tuesday from a house fire in upper Northwest Washington, the D.C. fire department said.
The blaze broke out in late afternoon in a single-family house in the 5200 block of Western Avenue NW, the fire department said.
Two firefighters received minor injuries in the blaze, the department said. By 6 p.m., they said, the fire had been “knocked down.”
No cause for the fire was immediately known.
In November, two people died in a fire in a house three blocks away on the other side of Western Avenue, in Bethesda. The street forms the boundary between the District and Montgomery County.
