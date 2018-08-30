A hit-and-run driver struck two women Thursday, fatally injuring one of them, as they walked on a busy Northeast Washington street near Interstate 295, D.C. police said.

The women were struck in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, near the city’s eastern border, about 6 p.m., said Officer Hugh Carew, a spokesman. Both victims were taken to hospitals, where one of them later died from her injuries, Carew said.

The second woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officials did not release the name of either victim.

The vehicle that struck the women fled the scene. Police did not release any description of the vehicle.