With jury selection nearing an end late Wednesday, testimony is likely to begin Thursday in the murder trial of self-professed neo-Nazi James A. Fields Jr., accused of intentionally ramming his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a violent rally of white supremacists here 15 months ago.

For three days this week, the judge and attorneys in the case worked to choose 16 suitable jurors from among the scores of city residents summoned to Charlottesville Circuit Court for the selection process. The time-consuming work of questioning many of the prospective panel members individually appeared to be almost complete Wednesday night.

If the jury is empaneled Thursday, as expected, Fields’s trial will move to opening statements and the start of testimony. The case will involve graphic video evidence, reviving memories of Aug. 12, 2017, when hundreds of ethno-fascists descended on this small city, chanting racist and anti-Semitic slogans and clashing with counterprotesters.

Amid the mayhem, Fields, now 21, allegedly slammed his 2010 Dodge Challenger at a high speed into another vehicle at a downtown street corner where a crowd of counterprotesters had gathered. One of them, Heather D. Heyer, 32, was killed, and 35 others were injured, some of them grievously.

The hours of mayhem in Charlottesville that day, climaxed by the deadly crash, galvanized national attention on emboldened white supremacists in the early months of the Trump administration.

Fields, who drove to the rally from his apartment in Maumee, Ohio, near Toledo, had long expressed admiration for the militarism and racist ideology of Nazi Germany, In addition to first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, he is charged with five counts of aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of malicious wounding, related to eight of the 35 surviving victims.



James A. Fields Jr. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail/AP)

In questioning prospective jurors Tuesday, defense attorney John Hall said of Fields, “There will be evidence that he took these actions in an attempt to defend himself,” referring to the crash. Hall also said the jurors would hear testimony about his client’s mental condition the day of the rally.

Separately, Fields has been charged by the Justice Department with an array of federal hate crimes related to the incident, including one offense that carries the death penalty. A trial date has not been set in that case, and federal officials have yet to announce whether they will seek capital punishment.