Three people were shot, including one who was killed, and two others were stabbed in attacks overnight in Northeast and Southeast Washington.

D.C. police said the violence started around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street near Barnaby Street in Southeast’s Washington Highlands, where a man was fatally shot. His name was not immediately released.

In the same neighborhood, a double shooting took place in the 4000 block of Third Street SE around 10 p.m. that involved a man and a woman.

A police report said the two were “hanging out” in that area and heard “random gunshots.” As the man ran away, he was hit in his leg and the woman suffered a bruise on her foot from a stray bullet, according to the police report. They were both taken to hospitals for treatment.

One of the stabbings took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue SE near the Suitland Parkway. Police said a woman was wounded; she was conscious and breathing.

And the other stabbing happened around 11:15 p.m. at 18th Street and Benning Road in Northeast Washington. A man said he was walking in the area and was confronted by at least one person. The confrontation involved a “past dispute” with a person the victim was with, according to a police report. The victim was stabbed in the forearm and shoulder before one of the attackers fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The D.C. region has had more than 190 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by the Washington Post. Of those, more than 100 have been in the District.