(iStock)
By Dana Hedgpeth and
Dana Hedgpeth
Reporter covering local breaking news
Michael Brice-Saddler
Michael Brice-Saddler
Local reporter focusing on cops and courts.

Three people were shot, including one who was killed, and two others were stabbed in attacks overnight in Northeast and Southeast Washington.

D.C. police said the violence started around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street near Barnaby Street in Southeast’s Washington Highlands, where a man was fatally shot. His name was not immediately released.

In the same neighborhood, a double shooting took place in the 4000 block of Third Street SE around 10 p.m. that involved a man and a woman.

A police report said the two were “hanging out” in that area and heard “random gunshots.” As the man ran away, he was hit in his leg and the woman suffered a bruise on her foot from a stray bullet, according to the police report. They were both taken to hospitals for treatment.

One of the stabbings took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue SE near the Suitland Parkway. Police said a woman was wounded; she was conscious and breathing.

And the other stabbing happened around 11:15 p.m. at 18th Street and Benning Road in Northeast Washington. A man said he was walking in the area and was confronted by at least one person. The confrontation involved a “past dispute” with a person the victim was with, according to a police report. The victim was stabbed in the forearm and shoulder before one of the attackers fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The D.C. region has had more than 190 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by the Washington Post. Of those, more than 100 have been in the District.